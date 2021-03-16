State Debate: Bill Kaplan questions why Wisconsin GOP plays politics with COVID aid plan

The American Rescue Plan will help all of Wisconsin, writes columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. That fact underscores just how the Wisconsin GOP, which unanimously opposed the rescue plan, is more interested in partisan politics than helping people as Sen. Tammy Baldwin has pointed out, he adds. Now if they really want to help Wisconsinites, they'll expand Medicaid, he writes.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Matt Rothschild of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign calls for a boycott of the Uline Corporation. He points out that the owners, Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, gave $4 million to one of the groups that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th. That, coupled with the firm's ignoring of COVID-19 safety measures for its employees should convince institutions to stop doing business with it.
Children at our southern border deserve our open arms and a long term solution, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Compassion is a trait that he doesn't consider old fashioned, he says, adding that we cannot allow mean-spirited politicians to again take a leading role in the current border problem.
Continuing his series of blogs that detail what he says are punishments that Wisconsin Republicans mete out to its adversaries, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson adds their refusal to expand Medicaid in the state. It's their way to punish the poor, Peterson insists.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says he can't help but feel for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his current problems. He writes that Cuomo wants his adversaries to wait for the facts before making judgment, but since when do Democrats wait for the facts?, he asks.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site continues to hammer away at Green Bay's November election procedures, today insisting that Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg's money boosted Democratic turnout there. He bases that contention on research done by the rightist Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty.