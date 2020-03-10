State Debate: Bill Kaplan insists Joe Biden will bring the change America needs

In a WisOpinion piece, columnist Bill Kaplan endorses Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. Biden is authentic and a "lunch bucket" candidate, he says, adding that he can bring the change that America so sorely needs now.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that under Gov. Tony Evers, at least during this coronavirus crisis, the state will be led by new leaders who respect science. There are, of course, many unknowns concerning the virus that lie ahead, but the fight against it won't be conducted by political appointees who did away with scientists, Rowen writes.
RightWisconsin's James Widgerson writes that Gov. Tony Evers has had his second "mental slip" regarding vetoes. He cites his inability to explain why he vetoed a bill to allow paddle wheel devices for raffles. He questions if Evers actually reads the bills that he vetoes.
Meanwhile, former Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow insists that Evers' veto of the paddle wheel bill hurts veterans and firefighters. Not only can't the governor explain why he vetoed the bill that applies mainly to meat raffles, Jarchow maintains on the conservative website Empower Wisconsin, he's caving in to special interests, like Indian casinos.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that progressives are eating their own. He calls attention to a call from a women's rights activist to remove the bust of iconic Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Edward Ryan from the court's chambers. They obviously haven't read the Cap Times' John Nichols, he adds.
Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, in a guest column for the La Crosse Tribune, writes that her organization is proud to be a part of the La Crosse community. She cites the support it has received in its efforts to promote women's health.