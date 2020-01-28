State Debate: Bill Kaplan insists Donald Trump will cut Social Security if he's re-elected

Donald Trump will cut Social Security if he's re-elected this fall, predicts columnist Bill Kaplan in a piece that appears on WisOpinion. He tipped his hand on the subject in an interview while in Davos, Switzerland last week in which he suggested looking at entitlements like Social Security and Medicare as the "easiest" way to cut expenses, Kaplan writes.
RightWisconsin's James Wigderson highlights a Milwaukee Business Journal story that predicts state Rep. Rob Swearingen, a Rhinelander Republican and former Tavern League president, will use a legislative proposal to lengthen bar times for the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee to get at so-called "wedding barns," a longtime Tavern League nemesis.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen isn't impressed with the stats Assembly Speaker Robin Vos recently released touting his "workload" on behalf of constituents, especially in view of his large staff. Rowen wonders if the taxpayer-financed staff isn't instead busy on keeping tabs on Gov. Tony Evers' cabinet.
Speaking of Robin Vos, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson take a dig at the Assembly Speaker for suggesting that Gov. Tony Evers has suddenly discovered Wisconsin has a farming problem. This from a guy who has spent the last nine years along with his fellow Republicans completely ignoring the plight state farmers are in, Peterson complains.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman congratulates the city of Racine and Ascension Wisconsin for stepping up to provide a health care plan for area residents who can't afford insurance. The two entities will open a clinic to serve low-income residents with quality health care, the blogger notes.