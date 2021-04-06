State Debate: Bill Kaplan frets court's mask mandate ruling could cost state $50 million a month in food aid

Columnist Bill Kaplan notes that the State Supreme Court's striking down Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate could wind up costing Wisconsin $50 million per month in federal food aid. He urges Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to reverse course and seek to pass a barebones emergency order that would save the food aid money that would benefit Wisconsin's economy.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson urges Major League Baseball to bring the 2021 All-Star game to Milwaukee. He claims that the new Georgia election laws aren't all that bad, but since MLB is giving into the hysteria and still wants to honor the late Hank Aaron, then Milwaukee would be the proper place.
The Racine Journal Times reminds its readers to go vote today. This spring election is just as important as any other, the paper notes, because it has a greater possibility of impacting you personally by all the taxing and spending decisions made by local officials who are on the ballot.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that two former Repiublican Wisconsin state senators, now both members of Congress, are opposing former DHSS secretary-designee Andrea Palm's appointment to a major health position in the Biden administration. There is nothing that goes beyond their misogyny, he contends.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski posts former President Donald Trump's Easter message and comments the guy "is absolutely deranged." Trump wished Happy Easter to all, including the "radical left crazies who rigged our presidential election and want to destroy our country."
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey argues that infrastructure should be a bipartisan issue. There are many things that the country needs fixed, from water systems to bridges, but the country has fallen woefully behind in recent years investing in infrastructure. This should be a goal of all, not just Democrats, he adds.