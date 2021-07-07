State Debate: Bill Kaplan challenges Ron Johnson's claim that infrastructure plan is socialist

Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing in WisOpinion, notes that Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson disparages the bipartisan infrastructure plan as socialist and says he'll do all the can do to defeat it on the Senate floor. He shows how out of step he is with fellow GOP senators who want to help solve the nation's problems, Kaplan adds.
Political Environment blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that Madison needs to reclaim Reindahl Park. The homeless encampment at the park is out of control, he writes, and the city has got to use common sense to take care of what has become an untenable situation.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign names the Democratic Governors Association as its influence peddler for July of 2021. The WDC notes that the association is funneling huge amounts of money into Wisconsin and has formed what it calls a phony issue ad group named "A Stronger Wisconsin."
In a Shepherd Express column, State Rep. Deb Andraca insists that Wisconsin can do more to prevent gun violence. She says that, first, we need to debate gun safety possibilities, not refuse to, as the Legislature has done. She goes on to list a number of possible safety measures, including dealing with suicides which account for 70% of gun deaths.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska gloats over his filing of a discrimination lawsuit against the city of Madison for the composition of its Civilian Police Oversight Board which he says denies him, as a white person, from becoming a member. He contends that he's succeeding in driving Madison liberals nuts.
Blogger Bill Stokes comments on humankind's annual return to the sea during summer time, boating, fishing and swimming. He notes, however, that all too many are careless at this time of the year with resulting unnecessary tragedies. Remember, he warns, while we may have once emerged from the sea, we're not fish.