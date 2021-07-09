State Debate: Big environmental win, Tammy Baldwin's futile fight draw comments

Water protection and public heath got a big win in the State Supreme Court, blogs James Rowen on the Political Environment site. He congratulates Midwest Environmental Advocates and Clean Wisconsin for bringing the suit against GOP legislators who had limited the DNR and other state agencies on how they review permit applications. The ruling declared state agencies can consider the effects of projects on surrounding areas, he points out.
While he lauds U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin for meeting with Hufcor employees and attempting to stop the firm's move from Janesville, Gazette columnist Stan Milam contends it's all a waste of time. When the Janesville company sold out to a private equity firm, the die was cast. The firm, Open Gate, answers to its investors, not to U.S. senators or Hufcor employees, he adds.
The American government has a moral imperative to help the Afghan people who helped the U.S. military during the long war there, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. We must act now to get these people to safety before they are murdered by the Taliban, he declares.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. LaKeisha Myers explains how she believes that Republican state legislators continue to malign Milwaukee. It's no secret that they despise Milwaukee and do everything in their power to drain its economic resources. That includes failure to expand Medicaid because a big portion of it would go to help Milwaukee families, she writes.
Meanwhile, in a Milwaukee Independent column, Reggie Jackson offers an explanation why people of color represent a mirror that white people refuse to look into. He cites the growing backlash to schools teaching the history of Black America as just one example.
In his weekly column that appears in several state newspapers, Steve Walters writes that this Wisconsin Legislature is the most diverse in the state's history. Of the 132 total Assembly and Senate members, 41 are women, ten are Black, four are Latino, and one is Asian-American, he points out.