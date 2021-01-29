State Debate: Biden takes heat on pipeline, GOP takes heat on mask mandate

The Racine Journal Times takes issue with President Joe Biden's cancelling of the Keystone XL pipeline, calling it inconsistent with his economic and climate imperatives. The newspaper editorializes, however, that the pipeline would be much more climate friendly than if the Canadian tar sands oil is transported by rail or truck, which will now be the case.
Channel 3000 columnist Bill Wineke contends that Wisconsin's nihilistic Legislature threatens us all. He can't understand why when 5,000 Wisconsinites have died and most are living in fear of the coronvirus, legislators would return to Madison and undo a mandate for people to wear masks to help contain the spread of the disease.
Alarmed by Homeland Security finding it necessary to issue a domestic terrorism alert, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey takes a look at right-wing blogs that threaten and plan violence. He sees racism as the common thread and says that Republicans are afraid to speak out for fear of offending the racists in their base.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' signature "Doomsday" for having spread so much ill wind and literal illness across the land in just 24 hours. In addition to the mask mandate action, he appointed himself to the board of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation where he can gloss over his mistakes like Foxconn and keep an eye on the governor. He probably should have kept an eye on Scott Walker, Rowen suggests.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson touts a new app that helps parents choose choice schools. Called the School Finder Wi app it not only locates the schools, but provides information on their quality, the blogger writes.
In a blog on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin site, Shannon Whitworth, a fellow at the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty who is also a director of a choice academy in Milwaukee, contends that the public school "monopoly" continues to fail Black kids.