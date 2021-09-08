State Debate: Biden right on Afghan says Bill Kaplan; Gregory Humphrey misses Jerry Lewis

Despite all the partisan cheap shots, President Joe Biden is right about Afghanistan, insists columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. It's time for Congress to face reality and take a good look at the future of the U.S. military, its size, strategy and direction, he adds.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor writes that women are ready for the fight over Texas' new abortion law. Black people and women have to fight for every one of their constitutional rights, she says, and this is just another one of them.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey reminisces on Labor Day about the Jerry Lewis telethon to raise money to fight muscular dystrophy. The 24-hour long show brought Americans together, Humphrey says. The late comedian was doing the show for a disease, but it had a much wider meaning, he writes.
M. D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, in which he quotes conservative commentators, claims that Gov. Tony Evers' Department of Health Services is pushing his $100 rewards for the coronavirus vaccine on to the mentally ill in the state who don't have the wherewithal to decide for themselves.