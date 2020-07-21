State Debate: Biden can win Wisconsin says Bill Kaplan; Journal Times says businesses can require masks

Joe Biden can win in Wisconsin, proclaims columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. He points to several signs that indicate the former vice president can beat Donald Trump in a state that could be crucial in capturing the majority of the Electoral College. But, he adds, the Democrats need to run strong in rural Wisconsin and need to get out there with their message.
The Racine Journal Times reminds its readers that even if Racine County doesn't have a mandatory mask policy like Dane and Milwaukee Counties, businesses have the right to require you to wear one when in their stores. The stores are not infringing anyone's right because you don't have a right to shop in them. It's no different than those age-old demands "No shoes, no shirt, no service," the paper adds.
Let's stop denying systemic racism, writes State Sen. Lena Taylor in an Urban Milwaukee column. It's real and it affects all our policies and institutions, she insists. She says despite the clear evidence, Donald Trump himself and his economic advisor Larry Kudlow continue to claim that there isn't such a thing in America today.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska reports that a neighbor ventured downtown to dine at a restaurant, but then decided against it because of so-called "peaceful" loud and obnoxious protesters nearby. The blogger blames Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway for allowing these demonstrators to continue harassing people who want to patronize businesses. Recall her, Blaska demands.
Accepting Covid-19 body counts is not a new anomaly in the world of Donald Trump and his many Republican enablers, contends Political Environment blogger James Rowen. They have long indicated deaths are a price we must pay. Plus, he writes, don't be surprised when federal troops like those being used in Portland, Ore., begin showing up in Milwaukee.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey talks about a ride he took to Lodi and the Merrimac ferry over the weekend and was concerned about the number of people shunning masks, including the ice cream server at the ferry's concession stand and the many people waiting in line.
