State Debate: Beware, says the Racine Journal Times, if you go to Illinois to buy marijuana

The Racine Journal Times notes that starting tomorrow it's legal to purchase marijuana in Illinois. But, beware, the paper editorializes, it isn't all that it seems. If Wisconsin residents go to Illinois to purchase weed, they need to know they can't use it in public and, of course, if they bring it back to Wisconsin, they could face arrest for possession.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen quotes an article from Bloomberg News that he notes doesn't bode well for Wisconsin's relationship with Foxconn. The article says that an agreement with Sharp and JDI in Japan threatens to push the Wisconsin project further to the sidelines. Rowen says he believes the whole project that Scott Walker claimed would create 13,000 jobs, will be altered, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will have brought his district tens of millions in infrastructure improvements.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is convinced that the Democrats, socialists, liberals and progressives are losing their battles with Donald Trump and are in complete disarray. He argues with a column by the New York Times' David Leonhardt that claims the election of Donald Trump was "a failure of the process."
On RightWisconsin, Ola Lisowski of the right-wing MacIver Institute claims that a Madison school district grading floor is a disservice to students that will result in an enormous cost. The floor signals to high school freshman that there are no consequences to not trying, she insists.
Americans credit Trump for a great economy? asks Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. Reality paints an entirely different picture, he contends. He lists a number of points to refute Trump's "lies," and adds that former President Obama's last three years were better for the economy than Trump's first three.