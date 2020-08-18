State Debate: Beloit Daily News wonders why treasurer, clerk, DAs are partisan offices

The Beloit Daily News wonders why county offices like district attorney, register of deeds, and treasurer are elected in partisan elections. The paper asks what difference does it make if the register of deeds or the county clerk is a Democrat or Republican. The laws ought to be changed to make these offices elected in the spring nonpartisan votes, it adds.
State Sen. Ron Johnson distracts rather than focuses on Covid-19 relief, charges columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion piece. He notes Johnson's relentless campaign to find what he believes to be corruption in the intelligence agencies that somehow involves Barack Obama, yet continues to ignore the Covid problem and helps block economic aid to help those impacted by it.
The Racine Journal Times gives a shout out to the area's new poll workers who stepped up during this month's primary election. The paper says thanks for an often thankless job and the new duty of opening thousands of absentee votes. The paper hopes all we be on board for the November election which will hugely exceed the August turnout.
Madison's rightie blogger slams The Capital Times' editor emeritus Dave Zweifel for suggesting it's been Republican legislators' gun policies that must share the blame for the killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott last week in Madison. As a faithful purveyor of the Progressive Party line, the old editor can't turn back now, he blogs.
Insisting that's it has been Donald Trump's bumbling that has led to 1,017 Wisconsin deaths due to the Covid-19 so far, Political Environment blogger James Rowen laments that those people missed out on Trump's visit to Oshkosh on Monday.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson contends that Donald Trump is using our own government to destroy the Postal Service and our right to vote. He insists that rural conservatives, mainly Trump supporters, are the ones who will suffer most.
