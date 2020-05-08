State Debate: Beloit Daily News wants Tony Evers to quit stalling and okay the Beloit casino

The Beloit Daily News calls on Gov. Tony Evers to approve the casino that the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs has finally okayed for Beloit -- contingent on Evers' okay. The paper says Evers promised during his campaign to approve the order if it was made, but it's now worried that like all politicians he's dragging his feet.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, Bruce Thompson, wonders if it is indeed safe to reopen Wisconsin. After posting several charts, including ones that track how the virus is spreading among counties that voted red and those that voted blue -- the red counties cases are rising -- he concludes that to end the closings now could be a real disaster.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle is miffed, claiming that Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has called those who criticize the state at home orders "privileged." Kittle says that it is Barnes who is the "privileged" one, being driven around in a state car and not paying his property taxes.
The Milwaukee health department must stop blaming victims and claiming it's been unable to do contact tracking in some neighborhoods because no one answers their phones, says State Sen. Lena Taylor in a column for the Milwaukee Courier. It's unacceptable that the department hasn't yet begun even basic contact tracking, she adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who Rowen describes as "little dictators," caused Wisconsin to lose out on $25 million in federal funding because they dragged their feet on passing a coronavirus relief law.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is doing cartwheels over the announcement that the Trump Justice Department has decided to drop its case against former intelligence chief Michael Flynn. He claims it's just the beginning of the "big unraveling."
