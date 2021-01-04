State Debate: Beloit Daily News still sees good in 2020; blogger claims Trump is definition of inept

Despite its many setbacks, the Beloit Daily News says there is still reason to celebrate good things that occurred during 2020. Among them are the heroes of our health care systems and others who stood tall and firm in face of the pandemic. The paper sees people coming together in the new year.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey comments on the vaccination nightmare in Donald Trump's America. When it comes to defining inept or botched, all one has to do is look up the name Donald Trump in the dictionary, he insists.
State Sen. Devin LeMahieu, the new majority leader, tells Right Wisconsin that he questions Secretary of Workforce Development Amy Pechacek's claim that the backlog to unemployment benefits has now been cleared up. He contends that the interim secretary is merely juggling the numbers.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska predicts that the Republicans will not nominate Donald Trump for president in 2024. He says that the outgoing president has already tarnished his and his party's brand by attracting paranoids over election fraud. They make the John Birch Society sound sane, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson continues his analysis of the 2020 November election. Armed with charts and graphs, Thompson says the Republican gerrymander held during the vote, but Waukesha County is turning more Democratic than ever.
Blogger Bill Stokes pretends its 2050 and he's telling his grandson how humanity wiped 2020 from the record books because of all the bad things that happened that year, including "fish brains" who wouldn't wear masks as they gathered in taverns.