The Beloit Daily News tells its readers to pay attention to the impeachment process that is taking place in Washington. Although it's messy and over the top partisan, the public will get to know more about the entire issue than it did before. What is likely to happen, the paper says, is the House will impeach and the Senate acquit. But, everyone will be better informed come next November when the real vote counts.
Business blogger John Torinus see the retirement of UW President Raymond Cross as an opportunity for the university to undergo a transformation. He credits Cross for dealing well with reduced resources and consolidating two and four-year campuses outside Madison. But, now is the time that a business leader from the outside be named the president, he insists.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes that if Donald Trump reveals the name of the whistleblower who complained about his call to the Ukrainian president, it would indeed be an impeachable offense, a direct violation of U.S. law.
On his MALContends blog, Michael Leon takes Facebook's side in the debate over allowing obviously false ads to run unfettered on the social media site. He takes issue with film director Aaron Sorkin's argument that to allow lies to be posted is an affront to the First Amendment. Leon post excerpts from famous U.S. Supreme Court decisions that he says protect such speech.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is buoyed by a recent New York Times' sponsored poll that shows Donald Trump polling well in the states he won in 2016 to capture the electoral college vote, including Wisconsin. He says the results have unnerved the Democrats and especially New York Times columnists.
The Janesville Gazette starts each week with a "thumbs-up and thumbs-down" editorial that expresses delight or disgust with events of the past week. This week the paper gives a "thumbs down" to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for politicizing Gov. Tony Evers' appointment of a task force to explore climate change in the state.