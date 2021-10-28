State Debate: Beloit Daily News, Milwaukee blogger argue over audit bureau's election report

The Legislative Audit Bureau's report on the 2020 election is the best reason yet to stop litigating it, editorializes the Beloit Daily News. The LAB found that the voting was conducted safely and securely, it adds, so the partisan probes and accusations should now come to an end.
But, even though the bureau's report showed no fraud, right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell claims the the Legislative Audit Bureau's report on the 2020 Wisconsin election was "explosive." It showed that the election wasn't held in accordance with state law, he insists.
The Eau Claire Leader Telegram congratulates Wisconsin legislators for working together to stop what it calls the bad practice of insurance companies dictating where hospitals have to get the medications. The paper says the practice of insurance companies coming between a hospital and its patients needs to be ended.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that Madison's homeless encampment is an idea worth watching. The encampment on Dairy Drive on the city's southeast site is much like one that was opened in Racine earlier this year, the paper notes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey argues that compromise and bipartisanship are essential to governing. He blogs that the negotiations between conservative Democrats and President Joe Biden are what it takes to get things done.
In a column posted by the conservative Badger Institute, Mark Lisheron contends that local government are overwhelmed with federal coronavirus relief money and still haven't figured out how to spend a lot of it.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a Brian Strassburg cartoon containing the five top reasons that Steve Bannon can't testify before Congress. Among the excuses is he's preparing for an antisemitic Mar-A-Lago bake sale event and is working on his Halloween costume.