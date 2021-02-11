State Debate: Beloit Daily News likes Act 10 now; Aaron Rodgers urged to run for the U.S. Senate

The Beloit Daily News editorializes that ten years ago it was critical of the way then Gov. Scott Walker and his Republican colleagues in the Legislature steamrolled Act 10 to essentially destroy public employee unions. Today, though, the paper believes that the law actually made things better for local governments.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, the Bradley Foundation-supported MacIver Institute posts a graph showing the savings to Wisconsin taxpayers purportedly because Act 10 became law a decade ago. The act allowed taxes to be reduced by $13.9 billion over the past ten years, it claims.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor comments on the emails uncovered between GOP legislative leaders as they were getting ready to form a task force on racial disparities. She says the emails come as no surprise, charging that the task force was never meant to be up to the task.
Also in the Milwaukee Courier, State Rep. LaKeshia Meyers takes a look at the history of no-knock warrants and how they've been used, including in the death of Louisville's Breonna Taylor. She notes how they are frequently used in the so-called war on drugs and explains why she has introduced legislation to outlaw them in Wisconsin.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen charges U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson for "fake endorsing" President Joe Biden's call for unity. He is refusing to consider Donald Trump's impeachment conviction because, after all, claiming that it's not in the spirit of unity, the blogger points out.
Speaking of Ron Johnson, Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson posts an open letter to Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers, urging him to run for the U.S. Senate in 2022 against Johnson. He tells the quarterback that he could beat the Wisconsin senator "with ease."