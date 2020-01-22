State Debate: Beloit Daily News calls out schemes to manipulate voting numbers

Unfortunately, too few people are paying attention to the court battles over a proposed voter registration purge, but they should be, editorializes the Beloit Daily News. It's another in a never-ending attempts to gain an edge on election day, the paper says, and in the end it needs to be called out for what these attempts always are — corruption.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a piece posted on WisOpinion, insists that Donald Trump has failed Wisconsin. Kaplan points to Trump's visit to Milwaukee last week in which the president claimed he made promises to the state and kept them. The columnist disputes that, contending that his policies have hurt farmers and working people here.
In a column for RightWisconsin, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce president Kurt Bauer says that Gov. Tony Evers' state of the state address slated for later today ought to focus on workforce shortages and "ever increasing" health care costs. These are our biggest challenges right now, the chief of the state's corporate lobby proclaims.
In a WisOpinion column, Tweed Sherman, a member of the board of the Lac Corte Orielles Band of Chippewa, argues that Rep. Glenn Grothman's payday loan bill is actually bad federal policy that is going to hurt Indians' economy and job creation. He says the goal of targeting payday lenders is too broad and will hurt tribal financial services plans that provide critical loans to members.
In a column for Urban Milwaukee, state Rep. Robyn Vining says that the Legislature must act on human trafficking. The Wauwatosa Democrat warns of the dangers lurking on the internet and the urgent need for "safe harbor" legislation to help counteract the sex traffickers that prey on our kids.
The conservative MacIver Institute's Bill Osmulski blogs on RightWisconsin about "five bills to watch" at the end of the current legislative session that he claims could raise property taxes. They include allowing local governments to hold referendums to skirt levy limits dictated by the state.