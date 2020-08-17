State Debate: Beloit Daily News calls mask politics weird; Kanye West candidacy called a problem

That wearing of masks has become embroiled in the partisan battleground is nothing short of weird, editorializes the Beloit Daily News. Somewhere along the way Americans have allowed themselves to be hoodwinked that most everything is about politics. What a bunch of hooey, the paper concludes. Sometimes it's just looking out for one another, it adds.
The Kenosha News says we told you so that then President Barack Obama was setting a precedent when he bypassed Congress with executive orders. Now we're watching Donald Trump double down on that tactic, the paper says, adding that it's no more right now than it was during Obama's second term.
Our Wisconsin Revolution announces that Wisconsin Bernie Sanders delegates to this week's Democratic National Convention will vote "no" on the party's platform because it fails to include a plank calling for single-payer Medicare-for-All health insurance.
In a Milwaukee Courier guest column, State Rep. LaKeisha Myers says "Yes, Virginia, Kanye West is a problem." While many view West's candidacy for president as a joke, she says, he has Republicans rejoicing, figuring West will steal young people's and African-American votes from Joe Biden.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen complains that Donald Trump's "corrupted EPA" has again approved adding to the nation's problems with air pollution. He notes that the environmental agency has okayed weakening rules that oil and gas companies must detect and repair methane leaks into the atmosphere.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts accounts of the arrest of two teens in the killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott then says that Black Lives Matter supporters are ironically still nattering about freeing all prisoners from the Dane County Jail.
The Right Wisconsin blog posts a notice to its readers that if they aren't happy with their schools' reopening plans, there still is time to enroll children into online public charter schools in the state. The notice explains how parents can complete the process.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle wonders where all the Supreme Court conservatives have gone. He complains again that Wisconsin's high court wouldn't take up a suit filed by private school parents over school reopenings and notes that he's still smarting over conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn's joining with the court's liberals to support Tony Evers' stay at home policy.
