State Debate: Bail out the postal service insists the Racine Journal Times

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that progressives and "libs" are politicizing the pandemic as he questions some of Gov. Tony Evers' decisions compared to, for instance, Georgia opening up the state. Blaska adds that of course people will get Covid-19, but adds that every action involves a risk.

There's a reason life appears first in the Declaration of Independence, says Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. It's life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in that order, he writes, reminding protesters that they still have liberty, but must temper it with the need to first protect lives with stay at home edicts.

Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson insists that the election integrity of Republicans has been exposed by the coronavirus pandemic. He claims that the party has been tinkering with the voting process for a decade with legislation that makes it more difficult for people to vote. The GOP legislators' actions on April 7th exposed their hypocrisy, he writes.

A clear vision of America's character is showing up during this crisis, observes the Beloit Daily News in an editorial. The paper contrasts the gripers and critics with the heroics of so many Americans in battling the pandemic. It's that American character that will get us through, the paper adds.