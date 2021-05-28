State Debate: Bad legislation, Vos the 'health czar,' jobless benefits all get debated today

The Beloit Daily News editorializes that state government under Scott Walker is to blame for taking away local government's ability to require its top employees to live in the municipality they work for. Citing reasons this has been bad for local control, the paper calls on the Legislature to undo that mistake.
All Wisconsin legislative Republicans need do is Google Medicaid expansion to discover how much they're lying in their stubborn refusal to even consider it, writes John Peterson on his Democurmudgeon blog. Peterson posts several studies that debunk the myths the Republicans use to justify their position.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen complains that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has long considered himself the state's health services czar and for once again deciding that Medicaid expansion is bad for Wisconsin. Now he's appointed himself the state's Inspector Clouseau, hiring a cadre of retired police officers to "investigate" Wisconsin's 2020 election, Rowen writes. Truth is, while Vos might think it is, Assembly speaker isn't a constitutional position and the title could be eliminated at any time.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson takes a stab at whether unemployment benefits should be lowered. Armed with graphs and charts that track unemployment benefits since before and during the pandemic, he concludes that blaming the inability for businesses to find enough workers on the amount of jobless payments is simplistic at best.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts a list of steps he would take to address gun violence in America. He would ban high capacity clips, assault weapons, close the background check loopholes and enact fines for those who don't lock up their weapons to keep them from children and others who shouldn't have access to them.
Blogger Bill Stokes suggests that maybe this memorial day we also memorializes the hundreds of people who die each day from bullets from guns that are not so "good," as they were for those who fought in our country's wars.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson posts a link to a podcast he did with Charlie Sykes, the former Milwaukee conservative talk show host and founder of Right Wisconsin, who is now the chief at Bulwark, an anti-Donald Trump site, and an MSNBC contributor. The subject of the podcast is "what the blankety-blank happened to the Wisconsin GOP?"
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle touts the appearance of Republican Sen. Ron Johnson on his "Power Up" podcast, extolling Johnson's call for finishing Donald Trump's wall at the Mexican border and insisting that Joe Biden has created the "worst humanitarian crisis" of our time at the border.