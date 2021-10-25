State Debate: Audit bureau's 'hatchet job,' Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress grab the spotlighjt

While the Legislative Audit Bureau found no improprieties in Wisconsin's 2020 election, it still managed to do a "hatchet job" on the Wisconsin Elections Commission, says the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey asks whether your grandparents would believe what has happened to America? He notes the vote in Congress to find Trump henchman Steve Bannon in contempt, yet nearly every Republican voted against doing anything despite Bannon's refusal to answer a subpoena.
Yes, FoodShare benefits have increased, but many Milwaukee families are still struggling to find enough healthy food to eat, says Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist James Causey. Rising prices are making it impossible for many poor families to buy nutritious groceries, he points out.
The censors come for Ron Johnson again, asserts right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell in a posting on the MacIver Institute blog. He complains that YouTube suspended his account for a week after his interview in which the Wisconsin Republican senator continued to oppose the COVID vaccine.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that a fundraiser for Mandela Barnes in his race for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate featured a who's-who of "radicals." Among them, he charges, was Bill Penzey of Penzey Spices fame who has promoted liberals in the past.
In a Wisconsin Examiner posting, Common Cause-Wisconsin exec director Jay Heck says that the redistricting plan announced late last week by legislative Republicans emphasizes partisan control, not fairness, just as they did in 2011.