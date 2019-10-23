Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that Gov. Tony Evers' decision to call a special session for the Legislature to consider gun safety bills will require Republican legislators to go on record either for or against gun controls that Wisconsinites favor overwhelmingly. This will be a good test on just how well gerrymandering works if they can still win while thumbing their nose at public opinion.
Columnist Bill Kaplan makes a bold prediction: Donald Trump will be impeached by the House even though the Senate is unlikely to muster enough votes to convict him. Nevertheless, prepare yourself for a political storm like no other, he warns in a posting on WisOpinion.
The Racine Journal Times backs Racine-area Democratic state Sen. Bob Wirch's bill to go after "spoofing" robo calls in which the caller uses fictitious numbers and names to make it appear the calls are local. It's time that this illegal activity is stopped, the paper maintains.
The right-wing MacIver Institute's Ola Lisowski blogs that the proposed Milwaukee schools budget signals a crisis ahead because of salary increases for teachers who Lisowski claims aren't doing as well as the parental choice (voucher) schools in achieving results. They're spending money on salaries rather than kids, the blogger claims.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says that Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway's budget is an insult to public safety. He insists it gives critics of police the upper hand while throwing big dollars at bus rapid transit. People want safety, not faster buses, the blogger says.
Right Wisconsin kingpin James Wigderson calls Gov. Evers' 7th District special election plan "ridiculous." He's upset that the governor picked the actual spring primary date for the district primary, but instead of putting the election at the same date as the April vote, moved it to May instead. It's all to hold down Republicans who Wigderson says would turn in droves for the State Supreme Court race, which will occur in April along with the Democratic presidential preference primary.