State Debate: Assault on U.S. Capitol sparks today's debate

Our Wisconsin Revolution's Mike McCabe writes that the riot at the U.S. Capitol this week was shocking, yet not surprising. It wasn't that hard seeing something like this coming, he says, and it underscores just how sick politics have become in our country.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen wonders if U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson still feels that Donald Trump is a patriot who truly loves America? But, he adds, you shouldn't expect the Wisconsin senator to condemn Trump's law breaking because he's long excused it before.
Madison's rightie blogger gripes about the hypocrisy over the storming of the U.S. Capitol, claiming that the same people didn't raise such a stink when hordes of protesters came to the Wisconsin Capitol to fight Act 10, nor do they become outraged over Black Lives Matter protests that turn violent.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's research director Will Flanders suggests that the riots at the Capitol are indicative of a society that continues to isolate itself from different opinions, believing only their side is correct.
Meanwhile, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts the front pages of newspapers from both the U.S. and foreign countries telling the story of the assault on the nation's Capitol this week. He says the mob consisted of true deplorables.
It's time for the governor to make a decision on allowing a Ho-Chunk casino in the city of Beloit, editorializes the Beloit Daily News. Tony Evers promised he'd okay a casino if the federal government gave its permission. It's now been better than a year since that happened, the paper reminds the governor.
The Racine Journal Times thinks it's a good idea to locate a facility for high-risk kids in its city. Its editorial says the paper was surprised by the sour reaction to the idea from members of the Racine City Council when such a facility would benefit the community in many ways.