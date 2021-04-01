State Debate: Asian Americans and the State Supreme Court dominate today's comments

A Milwaukee Courier column says that racism against the Asian American community is nothing new, but it has been getting worse. The newspaper says that most people are unaware that Asian Americans cover many nationalities and ethnicities and it's time we learn more about the problems facing them.
The La Crosse Tribune cheers "Final Five Voting" and calls it a way to save American democracy from its struggle with winners and losers that often ends up with the voters being the losers. Ranked Choice voting would allow more than the parties to compete, it points out.
Wisconsin tells Joe Biden to pound sand, quips Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, apparently gleeful that the State Supreme Court has overturned Gov. Tony Evers' mask order. Justice Brian Hagedorn, who wrote the 4-3 decision, saved himself from recall for another day, he deadpans.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen isn't so happy about the decision. The court has once again given the virus the freedom to live, work and play in Wisconsin. The court's ruling that Evers overstepped his bounds, he notes, comes again at a time when infections in the state are on the increase.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reports that Justice Rebecca Bradley cast the deciding vote on the suit brought by Jere Fabick, a major donor to Bradley's Supreme Court campaign in 2016. The WDC notes that she didn't have to recuse herself from the case because of a controversial recusal regulation that was written by another of her supporters, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.
Gov. Tony Evers has a chance to stimulate startups, writes business blogger John Torinus. He says that the governor can use his powers to distribute American Rescue Plan dollars to put some of it to work on new entrepreneurial projects, but he needs to confer with business leaders on how best to do that.