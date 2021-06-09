State Debate: As vaccine resisters emerge, Wisconsin falls to mediocre getting the shots, says Bruce Murphy

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy maintains that Wisconsin is more vaccine resistant than many other states. He notes that the state was initially among the leaders as its citizens rushed to get the COVID-19 shots, but is now back in the middle of the pack as the resisters continue to dig in.
And also on Urban Milwaukee, its data wonk, Bruce Thompson complains that Republicans continue to oppose any efforts to make it easier to vote, even fighting foundation grants to GOP strongholds aimed at increasing turnout among the electorate.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson pushes back at Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's attempt to equate the Black Lives Matter violence of last summer with the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. There isn't a comparison, he writes, because the Jan. 6th mob was intent on subverting the Constitution.
On the so-called Recombobulation Area blog, guest columnist Shawn Phetteplace contends that Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, despite what it claims, doesn't speak for all businesses in the state. She launches a broadside at the big business lobby for working against all reasonable efforts to help improve the conditions of workers.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey explains why he detests hedge funds, using the recent Chicago Tribune buyout by one of them as an example. He notes that the takeover of the Tribune Co. has been followed by a call for voluntary buyouts and some of the Trib's best known journalists are volunteering.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle posts his regular podcast, this one with Republican Cong. Mike Gallagher who talks about the new cold war with China. He claims the World Health Organization has been corrupted by Chinese interests, using the coronavirus controversy over its origin as an example.