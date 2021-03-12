State Debate: As aid checks arrive, James Rowen pens a letter Wisconsin GOP can send constituents

Tongue in cheek, Political Environment blogger James Rowen pens a letter that he believes Wisconsin's Republican members of Congress ought to send to their constituents as they are receiving their COVID-19 relief checks. In addition to pointing out how they opposed the aid, they can include the address where they can send them back to the government.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy insists that We Energies is reducing the impact of electric cars because the batteries are charged by coal power. He points out that the utility has long been a coal colossus and says how much better it would be if the energy came from wind or sun power.
In an editorial, the Racine Journal Times rejoices at the news that the Illinois tollway system has done away with cash at its tolling booths. No more fumbling for change, the paper says, motorists can either have a so-called I-pass or pay online. No more stopping, which is nothing but good, it adds.
Blogger Bill Stokes likens Wisconsin Republican congressmen -- most notably Ron John, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman and Tom Tiffany -- to the swamp snakes in the Florida Everglades. The snakes were released by pet owners who thought they were doing good, he says, just like Wisconsinites voting in elections. Now they see the results of their actions, he adds.
Let us go out to the ballgame, writes Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson, noting that the Milwaukee Brewers are more dependent on attendance than other Major League teams. But, the limit on attendance is going to hurt, he says, and he finds the rules against tailgating nonsense.
M.D. Kittle on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website, contends that Green Bay's dirty election laundry was aired at a recent legislative hearing. Kittle's among those claiming that the Green Bay election results were tainted because a consultant supposedly had keys to absentee ballot boxes.