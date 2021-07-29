State Debate: Are our elections now just advisory?, asks the Beloit Daily News

Are we approaching a time when elections are just advisory?, asks the Beloit Daily News in an editorial. The paper points to the continued refusal by Senate Republicans to confirm several Tony Evers' cabinet appointments nearly two years after he won the election. Elections should allow the winner to pick his or her own team, but this has been stood on its head under the current political environment, the paper complains.
Here's a jolt, comments Political Environment blogger James Rowen, more public money for Foxconn? Rowen cites Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy's report that the owners of the empty mega-factory in southeast Wisconsin are talking with state officials about getting help to convert the plant to the production of electric cars.
While it can be messy, the Racine Journal Times applauds the parents, teachers and other members of the public for making their voices heard when it comes to influencing the operation of the schools -- everything from Covid precautions to the teaching of critical race theory. It's best when local people become involved and not accede to outside interests, the paper maintains.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing blog site Empower Wisconsin, complains that Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Democrats have turned their backs on small businesses again. Instead of ending the $300 supplement to unemployment checks, the Dems refused to overturn the governor's veto, which will continue to cause labor shortages, he claims.
In his Madison Magazine column, John Roach discusses how the American flag seems to have a somewhat different meaning during this past 4th of July. The flag, he maintains, has been hijacked by those who equate it with the twice-impeached former president, completely contrary to what it has always stood for. He suggests that we need a new banner to do along with it.
After throwing a few kudos at the reporting by the right-wing Fox News network (only ones documenting the plight at the border or covering the origin of the virus, he claims), Madison's rightie blogger turns on the network's Sean Hannity for spreading lies about the Capitol insurrection and blaming anyone other than Donald Trump for the fiasco.