State Debate: Another reason to expand Medicaid as 446,000 in state lose coverage, says Bill Kaplan

Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, points out that 446,000 Wisconsin citizens have lost their health coverage during the Covid-19 pandemic. The figures show how important it is for the Wisconsin Legislature to expand Medicaid coverage in the state. The loss in health insurance hits the most vulnerable people in our society the hardest, he adds.
America didn't get what it needed during the 4th of July weekend, laments Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Instead of Jeffersonian moment or a bounce of spirit with Reaganesque language we were treated to a war of words with native Americans via Donald Trump, he writes.
The Racine Journal Times criticizes the city's mayor, Cory Mason, for denying Covid-19 relief to a Racine business whose owner participated in a rally to re-open Wisconsin in April. The mayor is wrong in punishing opposing points of view, the paper editorializes.
Meanwhile, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska criticizes Madison/Dane County public health for "scolding" those who believe that it's the protests that are causing the increase of coronavirus infections in the county. He says taxpayer-paid health leaders are spreading Black Lives Matter propaganda with their comments.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says pressure is building in Wisconsin and Michigan against the Enbridge tar sands pipeline. The best bet, he insists, is for states' officials to order the decommissioning of the line that threatens the Bad River watershed in northern Wisconsin and Lake Michigan itself.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle "explains" U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's attempt to trade Columbus Day for Juneteenth in a posting on the right-wing blogsite over the weekend. He quotes Johnson contending that he wasn't dissing Columbus, but just "slowing down" the rush to make Juneteenth another federal holiday that would cost taxpayers $600 million a year in perpetuity on top of its already burgeoning debt.
On his blog, Dom's Domain Politics, Dominique Paul Noth says that the Milwaukee Public School board is seeking a regional earthquake in society and education as it points out that a real solution to problems rests not just with the city, but with a much needed regional approach.
