State Debate: Anger won't fix our mean streets, insists the Beloit Daily News

Anger won't fix our mean streets, editorializes the Beloit Daily News. It notes the increase in street violence, including in Beloit in recent months. Yet, it's important to keep things in perspective, becoming a victim of violence is still very remote, the paper says. Anger and simplistic slogans won't fix things, it adds, but open-minded leadership over time, just might.
The idea of reparations is not controversial until the conversation turns to Black people, asserts James Causey in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column. He notes how everyone from the Japanese to Native Americans have received reparations for the racism they endured. But, the same, except for some isolated instances, has not been afforded Black Americans. It's time for Milwaukee to step up, he says.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson points out how life expectancy has declined both in the U.S. and here in Wisconsin. Other developed countries are doing much better, he shows in data he's collected, and he wonders if the problem here is a lack of a safety net for the poorest of the poor.
Milwaukee right-wing radio jock Dan O'Donnell pens a 4th of July weekend posting for the MacIver Institute in which he contends systemic racism is not one of America's traits. While we may not be perfect, we have always been righteous and good, he writes.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website contends that Gov. Tony Evers' DNR is destroying young deer in the name of COVID. Stringent health protocols that affect wildlife rehab centers is hampering the care of injured and orphaned fawns, he claims.
Blogger Bill Stokes visits a wildlife issue, too. He apologizes for naming Ron Johnson and dog racing as two of the dumbest things in the state's history, but he forgot the most dumb thing -- the state's bear hunting rules that allow hunters to train dogs by running them in the woods where they become victims of wolves. Then, the state reimburses those hunters. Now, that's dumb, he insists.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen insists that the Wisconsin Republican Party has become a sanctuary for the anxious and weak. He notes that while the GOP ridicules sanctuary cities on immigration, it is promoting sanctuary cities and states to shield them from gun laws.