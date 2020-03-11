State Debate: Amtrak's Hiawatha success a bitter reminder of Scott Walker's scuttling of passenger rail

Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls attention to the big gains on the Amtrak Hiawatha route between Milwaukee and Chicago. It's all a bitter reminder of former Gov. Scott Walker's partisan-fueled scapegoating on expanding the service to Madison using federal dollars, he points out.
On his blog, Dom's Domain Politics, Dominique Paul Noth says that Mike Bloomberg single-handedly blew up "America's house of cards." His failed campaign cast a huge shadow on television network and cable channel marketing and advertising claims, he contends.
In an Urban Milwaukee guest column, state Rep. Don Vruwink expresses dismay over the size of student loan debt, now at $14 billion in Wisconsin. He points out that student borrowers are paying up to 11% interest while home loans are 3%. He says the answer is obvious, students should be able to refinance their loans.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska ballyhoos a Gallup poll that shows Republican members of Congress have higher approval ratings than the Democrats. The GOP members of Congress have improved 6% since impeachment, he notes.
Bill Osmulski, the news director for the right-wing MacIver Institute, claims Gov. Tony Evers is running state government with head nods and high fives. He insists that the Evers' administration is on a secrecy bent, noting that there are three lawsuits pending for open records and access, including one from MacIver.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman insists that Donald Trump could show some presidential leadership by volunteering to take a coronavirus test on national TV and then announcing the results a couple of days later on TV as well. This could go a long way to demonstrate confidence in the procedure, the blogger claims.