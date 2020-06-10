State Debate: America's 'police state,' GOP Sen. Wanggaard, an 'unhinged' Trump lead the debate

In an Urban Milwaukee guest column, Jeffrey Sommers, a professor at UW-Milwaukee, writes about what he calls the "America's police state." Sommers is concerned about the heavy militarization of the country's police forces which consist of a high percentage of former military members. And the number of guns on the nation's streets adds to the problem.

Also on Urban Milwaukee, Bruce Murphy lists nine reasons why he doesn't see an end to the protests in the wake of George Floyd's death. Among them is the public's growing realization that racism is a real problem in America.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen finds Wisconsin Republicans' telling Gov. Tony Evers to just give them a call on police reform laughable. We know what happens when Republicans demand Evers talk with them about legislation. They just ignore him and kill any attempt at reform, he adds, noting that already one GOP kingpin, State Sen. Van Wanggaard of Racine has already signaled he doesn't like Evers' police proposals.