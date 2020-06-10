State Debate: America's 'police state,' GOP Sen. Wanggaard, an 'unhinged' Trump lead the debate

In an Urban Milwaukee guest column, Jeffrey Sommers, a professor at UW-Milwaukee, writes about what he calls the "America's police state." Sommers is concerned about the heavy militarization of the country's police forces which consist of a high percentage of former military members. And the number of guns on the nation's streets adds to the problem.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, Bruce Murphy lists nine reasons why he doesn't see an end to the protests in the wake of George Floyd's death. Among them is the public's growing realization that racism is a real problem in America.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen finds Wisconsin Republicans' telling Gov. Tony Evers to just give them a call on police reform laughable. We know what happens when Republicans demand Evers talk with them about legislation. They just ignore him and kill any attempt at reform, he adds, noting that already one GOP kingpin, State Sen. Van Wanggaard of Racine has already signaled he doesn't like Evers' police proposals.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson chimes in that Wanggaard, a former police officer, is part of the problem. Why would the media go to him for comment about solutions when he continually blocks any efforts to address police reform?, he asks.
Hector Colon, president of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin, argues in a WisOpinion piece that people need to demand change through peaceful efforts. As heinous as the killing of George Floyd was, he writes, we shouldn't be reacting with violence against police or protesters, but through peace as George Floyd's brother himself has asked.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman contends that Donald Trump has come completely unhinged citing his suggestion that the 75-year-old protester in Buffalo, N .Y., who was shoved to the ground by police who then wouldn't render him aid could have been a provocateur.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that community policing must be embraced, not burned. The paper laments that a house that has served as a place for kids to get meals and a headquarters to fight human trafficking and gang violence was set ablaze. It was the kind of community policing that is so much in need in these times, the editorial adds.
