State Debate: Allow virtual meetings, La Crosse Tribune tells the State Assembly

The La Crosse Tribune editorializes that the State Assembly should allow remote participation just like the Senate. The editorial notes examples of how Assembly committees refused to allow members and the public to join in the discussion via the many technological ways to do so. There is no excuse for this, particularly when some of the representatives refuse to wear masks themselves, the Tribune adds. If Assembly members don't know how to do it, all they need do is ask the Senate's leadership.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's PolitiFact feature calls Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke's claim that Gov. Tony Evers can fix the unemployment system without the Legislature's help mostly false. While the governor does have some funds, he needs the Legislature to cover the costs of fixing the outdated computer system, the fact checkers find.
Meanwhile, Political Environment blogger James Rowen comments on the news of Steineke's email to Speaker Robin Vos over the formation a special task force to explore racial justice issues as another example of Wisconsin GOP leaders, starting with former governor Scott Walker, and their inveterate racism. He lists those examples.
In a column for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, college student Mary Callanan, writes that she's stunned that only half of Wisconsin's public high schools teach computer science. She notes how important computer science has become to society and that there are currently 6,000 jobs open in the state at more than $80,000 salaries.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson notes that his congressman, Scott Fitzgerald, missed something in his first newsletter to constituents this week. He talked about meeting with pro-life advocates and his committee assignments, but he made no mention that during January, his first month in office, he voted twice to disenfranchise millions of voters even after a violent mob attacked the Capitol.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is incredulous that Madison schools, which are teaching virtually, had a snow day Thursday. He can't believe that schools would close when the students are in their warm and dozy homes on their computers. Who's running the school system?, he asks. Chicken Little?
Forward Lookout blogger Brenda Konkel posts a lengthy review of the discussions and actions taken by Madison's Body Worn Cameras committee. She says that some members of the committee are still looking for information on the true costs of body cameras and the science behind them.