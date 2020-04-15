State Debate: Allow home delivery of alcohol, insists blogger; More feedback over election results

In a RightWisconsin posting, Wisconsin Institute of Law & Liberty's Will Flanders suggests that Wisconsin at least temporarily allow home delivery of alcohol, something that's not permitted under current Wisconsin law. He insists the survival of state breweries are at stake.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy lists 21 winners and losers now that the results of the April 7 election have been counted. Among his winners are, of course, Jill Karofsky, who herself spawns many losers including Scott Walker, Scott Fitzgerald, Robin Vos and Donald Trump.

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey sees the election as a trouncing to the strict constructionism advocated by conservative justices and especially Daniel Kelly. He insists that the view that the Constitution can't evolve with the times is a dangerous and unproductive idea.