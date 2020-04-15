State Debate: Allow home delivery of alcohol, insists blogger; More feedback over election results

In a RightWisconsin posting, Wisconsin Institute of Law & Liberty's Will Flanders suggests that Wisconsin at least temporarily allow home delivery of alcohol, something that's not permitted under current Wisconsin law. He insists the survival of state breweries are at stake.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy lists 21 winners and losers now that the results of the April 7 election have been counted. Among his winners are, of course, Jill Karofsky, who herself spawns many losers including Scott Walker, Scott Fitzgerald, Robin Vos and Donald Trump.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey sees the election as a trouncing to the strict constructionism advocated by conservative justices and especially Daniel Kelly. He insists that the view that the Constitution can't evolve with the times is a dangerous and unproductive idea.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska facetiously writes that the Republicans need to do a better job of suppressing the vote. He quotes Democrats who complained that the GOP was trying to hold down the vote, particularly among minorities, by pushing the April 7 election. He notes that wasn't the case at all.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is glad to see the Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine back to its old self under Gov. Tony Evers' administration. He notes how under Scott Walker the magazine was forbidden to talk about climate change and now the latest issue, restored to its former format, has a full takeout on upcoming Earth Day.
