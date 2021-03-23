State Debate: Allow Brewer tailgating, implores the Racine Journal Times

The Racine Journal Times wants health officials and the Milwaukee Brewers to allow tailgating before games at American Family Field. The paper insists that it's nonsense to force fans to eat and drink in crowded places before the game when they could be a lot safer with close friends at the back of their vehicles.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson lights into Wisconsin Republican legislators for their intransigence to oppose any expansion of Medicaid in the state. Peterson says the real reason they oppose it is because they want to protect the profits of the private insurance industry, not help the people.
Circumstances have changed adds columnist Bill Kaplan on a WisOpinion posting. He notes that Wisconsin Republican legislators are going against the grain as other Republican-controlled state governments have already expanded Medicaid to help the uninsured in their states. He calls the GOP's criticism of expanded health care clearly off the mark.
In a blog for the conservative Badger Institute website, former Wisconsin health secretary Eloise Anderson contends that raising the minimum wage will hurt those on the bottom rung of the ladder because they will be the ones to lose their jobs.
Blogger Bill Stokes has a solution for those missing the constant tweets from former president Donald Trump. He suggests a Wisconsin style tweet as a replacement by having Sen. Ron Johnson as a test pilot for "My Pillow" to demonstrate a senatorial sleepover with Wisconsin Republican legislators all wearing dunce caps.
On the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website, M.D. Kittle claims that Gov. Tony Evers and Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul darken sunshine week in the state. Kittle insists Evers could be the most closed-government governor in Wisconsin history as he recounts what he claims are Evers' reluctance to release records.