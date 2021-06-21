State Debate: Advice for budget writers and Trump fanatics highlight the commentary

In a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio host Dan O'Donnell insists that the Republican proposal for tax cuts is a boon to Wisconsin's economy. Thank goodness the GOP members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee have rejected Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to spend the surplus on education, he says.
Van Mobley, the conservative president of the village of Thiensville, chimes in with a WisOpinion column that urges "budget sobriety" in dealing with the surprise surplus. He says the surplus isn't really as great as many think it is. We need to be smart because costs are going to increase in the near future.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is elated at the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in favor of Obamacare, further entrenching the health care plan into the American fabric. Humphrey uses some personal examples to demonstrate what the ruling means to millions.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is amused by the many ideas that are emerging from what he calls the Wisconsin Republican's brainstorm factory. He discusses several of them, including State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo's idea to send the National Guard to Milwaukee to deal with gun violence.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska has some advice for all the RITOs (Republicans in Trump Only) out there -- read the Constitution, it isn't really all that long. He lists a number of social media messages he receives calling for actions that are clearly unconstitutional. Wrong we can handle, stupid we can't, he comments.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy is wondering what Milwaukee's Archdiocese is afraid of? You have to ask why Archbishop Listecki is opposing a state investigation of clergy sexual abuse, he contends. If he is correct that all sex abuse cases have been settled, then why oppose a state probe? Murphy wonders.