State Debate: Act 10's legacy a teacher shortage; GOP told to face reality on pot legalization

In a column for his hometown Janesville Gazette, former State Sen. Tim Cullen writes that the worst long-term fallout from Act 10 has been teacher shortages. He notes that college students electing teaching as their majors has dropped more than 30 percent since the act was passed in 2011. Cullen says Scott Walker got Wisconsin citizens to look at teachers as union members, not as the person who helps their children and grandchildren learn.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, comments on President Joe Biden's visit to Milwaukee and proclaims, "not a minute too soon." He notes the president will be promoting health safety and answering questions about the plans to defeat the coronavirus as well as helping to jump start a troubled economy.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign executive director Matt Rothschild points out that Wisconsin is "late to the pot party." Red and blue states across the country have already legalized recreational marijuana, he notes, and Gov. Tony Evers understands the racial inequities that the state's criminalization of pot causes even if some politicians don't.
The Racine Journal Times chimes in with an editorial that says Republicans in the Legislature need to do a reality check on this issue, instead of every time Evers makes a proposal jump to put an "n" in front of his name -- Nevers. The paper notes that pubic opinion has evolved to favor the idea, including an advisory referendum in Racine County in which 60 percent voted in favor.
Milwaukee's right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, writing on the Bradley Foundation-supported MacIver Institute website, claims that the real danger to democracy was the U.S. Senate's trying a private citizen.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson is blown away by Wisconsin Republican legislators complaining the in order for businesses to obtain the PPP loans during the pandemic they had to agree to keep their employees. He notes that that was what the pandemic stimulus was all about or did Republicans think it should have only helped business owners and not workers?
Blogger Bill Stokes compares the U.S. Senate's vote to find Donald Trump not guilty to the old movie, Thelma and Louise. The senators demonstrated that they have no backbone in the big game of political life. Stokes singles out Wisconsin's Ron Johnson for a question asked of Joe McCarthy, "Have you no decency sir?"