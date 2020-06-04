State Debate: About time Minneapolis cops were charged, says blogger Gregory Humphrey

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says it's about time that all of the police officers in the George Floyd murder have been charged. What the world witnessed for nearly nine minutes has got to have legal consequences, Humphrey adds.

Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle posts a picture of a burning car in Madison and asks whether this is what social justice looks like. He goes on to describe State Street violence and then goes on to question Freedom Inc.'s state and federal contracts. The non-profit has sponsored several of the protests.

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists it's a myth that police target black people. He adds that there are some bad alders, too, referring to this week's City Council meeting that debated the protests and violence. He demands to know who's going to mourn the police officers who were slain this week.