State Debate: Abolish the electoral college, Donald Trump must surrender among the calls today

Political Heat blogger Chris Walker insists that the Electoral College simply has to come to an end, once and for all. He rejects the argument that by abolishing the College, candidates will simply "camp out" in densely populated states. He calls that laughable since the country's 15 largest cities have just one-third of the country's total population.
Channel 3000 commentator Bill Wineke says that among the good things he saw about last week's election was the diversification of the news anchors and commentators who were covering it. There has clearly been progress in bringing new voices into the mix, something unheard of 20 years ago, he adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points out that coronavirus infections are soaring in rural, Republican-led counties where GOP leaders like Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany pushed back at wearing masks. He says that Fitzgerald earlier this summer said the fight against the virus was "going well," but now the number of cases is 15 times what it was then.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that Donald Trump must surrender and that the "soft coup" in America must end. Let's quit pretending that what Trump is doing by claiming the election was rigged and that he refuses to concede hasn't been tried before throughout the world.
The Kenosha News is puzzled by the county board's failure to approve bonding in next year's budget to, among other things, buy body cameras for law enforcement. The board failed by one vote to approve borrowing the money needed and the paper blames two supervisors who it accuses of having a grudge with others on the board.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!