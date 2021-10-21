State Debate: Aaron Rodgers wasn't taunting Bear fans, insists the Racine Journal Times

After further review, Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not guilty of taunting, insists the Racine Journal Times as it comments on Rodgers' yelling at Bears' fans that he owns them. He was just saying what is true, the paper contends.
Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild issues a plea for Congressional Democrats to pass the freedom to vote act. It's time to stop dilly-dallying around and get this vital piece of legislation into law, he writes.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a Brian Strassburg cartoon containing a list or more Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' banned words and phrases. Among them are high speed rail, broadband expansion and climate change.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska doesn't cut any slack for the teen fleeing police that resulted in an officer being shot as it turns out the shot came from a fellow policeman. Regardless, the teen is fully responsible for the shooting, the blogger insists.
Posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, Joe Handrick claims that Gov. Tony Evers' peoples' maps commission has struck out. The executive director of the "Common Sense Wisconsin" interest group lists the ways that he sees the governor's commission has failed.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. Lakeisha Myers contends that legislative Republicans have given the best that they got with the Michael Gableman "embarrassing" vote investigation that's being conducted at the behest of Robin Vos.
In another MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing talk radio host Dan O'Donnell blames the tangled supply system on President Joe Biden's "disastrous" mishandling of the nation's economy. He claims that the president's policies have encouraged Americans not to work, leaving an unprecedented 10 million job openings.