State Debate: Aaron Rodgers, the 'My Pillow guy,' and the 'Big Lie,' all draw comments

The Racine Journal Times weighs in on the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packer controversy, editorializing that it all reminds the paper of 2008 and the ugly Brett Favre divorce that ended with Favre leaving and Rodgers taking over at quarterback. The paper faults management for drafting a quarterback and not informing Rodgers of its plan. But it wants this matter resolved today, it concludes.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson notes that in a world where the Republican Party has gone mad, the state's most important county party is leading the way. Wigderson writes that the Waukesha County GOP is promoting the My Pillow guy Mike Lindell's conspiracy theory movie regarding the supposedly stolen 2020 election.
WisOpinion posts a letter from the board of Badgers United that underscores the University of Wisconsin's contributions to the health of the state's economy and urges the Legislature to use part of the state's budget surplus to make some needed investments in the university. Democrats and Republicans need to come together for the UW, they write.
State Sen. Lena Taylor, in a column for the Milwaukee Courier, contends that Wisconsin Republican legislators are doubling down on the "Big Lie" that claims the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. She deplores the GOP's bills to change state election laws which she says are all aimed at suppressing the vote.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen reminds readers that tomorrow, Friday, is the deadline for comments about Wisconsin's wolf hunt this year. He says the DNR needs to hear how horrified citizens are about the hunt and how it's conducted and he shows readers how they can make their views known.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson is blown away by Republican State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo's calling on the governor to send in the Wisconsin National Guard to deal with Milwaukee's gun violence. "Hello, police state," he blogs, reminding readers that Sanfelippo was one of the Republicans to gavel in and gavel out a special session that sought to deal with gun violence two years ago.