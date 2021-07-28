State Debate: A new subsidy for Foxconn?, more COVID lockdowns? draw comments

Foxconn wants a new subsidy?, asks an incredulous Bruce Murphy on Urban Milwaukee. The editor cites recent news that Foxconn and the state's Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. are considering a new contract over the sputtering gigantic, but empty plant near Racine. It appears that the conglomerate wants more help in repurposing the already heavily-subsidized facility in order to move in a new direction.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is convinced that the increase in COVID vaccine data is going to force another round of lockdowns and orders. He opines that Wisconsin can't have it both ways. After enduring a year of suffering, the state cannot ignore what, because of individual selfishness, may be starting all over again.
It's been a week and a little bit hard to comprehend, editorializes the Racine Journal Times in a belated shout out to the Milwaukee Bucks and their 2021 championship. Thanks Bucks, the paper adds, that was fun, so let's do it again next year.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey frets about the local rent assistance program which he fears hasn't a handle on actually how much rental aid is needed in the Dane County community. He claims this is a problem with big governmental programs and unless they are carefully monitored works to destroy confidence that the program is actually needed.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson recounts the predictions of one of the right's chief medical spokesperson, Dr. Marty McCary, who claimed, first that the country would reach herd immunity by last April and then there would be no COVID news by this summer. Carlson is wondering who GOP leaders will be listening to now.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska takes a trip down the paths of social media, exploring the wildly spooky and crazy things one finds. He wonders if we were better off without it or better off with it? He concludes that your fact checker on social media is my censor.