State Debate: 4 GOPers explain why they voted against ending mask order; Vaccination exemptions blasted

In a guest column in the Appleton Post-Crescent, four of the Republican members of the Assembly who voted against the resolution to end Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate -- Joel Kitchens, Jeffrey Mursou, David Steffen and Ron Tusler -- explain why they did so. They conclude that if Evers' mandate is in fact illegal, then it's up to the courts to make that decision, not the Legislature.
The Janesville Gazette editorializes its chagrin at the Rock County board for deciding to make exemptions to the Rock Haven home's requirement that all employees get the coronavirus vaccine or face being fired. To give exemptions means that residents aren't truly safe, the newspaper points out.
Pointing to last week's fight between the governor and the Legislature over mask requirements, the Beloit Daily News comments that apparently expert opinion counts for very little in this day of political polarization. The message is unescapable, that we shouldn't be looking to Madison for guidance, but must rely on our local governments, the editorial adds.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson calls a recent Wall Street Journal column by Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson "wrongheaded." He notes that Johnson claims YouTube is cancelling the U.S. Senate by taking down testimony at a hearing before Johnson's committee. It was taken down because the testimony was spreading false claims about COVID-19 treatments, Carlson points out.
Tamarine Cornelius of the Wisconsin Budget Project warns that poor Wisconsin families could lose out on $31 million in tax refunds unless the Legislature acts quickly to put Wisconsin's tax code in line with the federal changes involving pandemic-related aid.
A Racine Journal Times editorial has fun with a new study that claims that people who use swear words are actually more intelligent, contrary to everything your mother may have told you. The study also contends that science shows profanity has links to honesty, the paper points out, but you still better watch out for your mother, who's standing by to wash your mouth out with soap.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is happy that House Democrats voted to terminate Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene's committee assignments, effectively "pushing her back under her rock." She is no more fit to serve on a committee than she is fit to be allowed in polite society, he contends.