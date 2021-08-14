Zuri Taylor: Madison must change to make transgender people feel more accepted

Dear Editor: Imagine you’re walking into your favorite restaurant. You are seated, you place your order and you go to use the bathroom and wash your hands before the meal. There are only two restrooms, one male and one female. You stand there for a moment, considering. There’s no in-between. Where do you fit in?
Living in Madison I have noticed a lot of places (stores, restaurants, etc.) do not have gender-neutral bathrooms. It is important to change this because some people do not identify as either male or female and they don’t feel comfortable going to the bathroom of their assigned gender.
This doesn’t only apply to nonbinary people. It also applies to transgender people who, I imagine, sometimes feel insecure being the only person in the bathrooms who looks or dresses differently from so-called "gender standards."
My elementary school, Marquette, changed the faculty-only restroom to a gender-neutral bathroom a couple of years ago. Even small things like this can make someone feel accepted.
A study shows that about 1 in 250 documented adults are transgender. That means out of about 255,000 documented adults in Madison, up to 1,020 of those are transgender. According to the 2015 Transgender Survey, 35% of the nearly 28,000 transgender respondents identify as nonbinary. That’s 9,800 documented adults as of 2015. Now that number is almost up to 1.2 million. As the numbers grow, so does the need for change.
Zuri Taylor
(she/her/hers)
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.