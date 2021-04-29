Zachary Dunton: We won't have justice until the police system changes

Dear Editor: By now you’ve heard that Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd. For many, this is a cause for celebration — after a year filled with protests, justice has been served. However, this form of police accountability is an extreme exception. In fact, the chances of convicting a police officer tried for murder are about one in 2,000.
Why are convictions so rare? To put it simply, every step of accountability is rigged in favor of the police. When an individual believes their rights have been violated by the police, qualified immunity prevents victims from charging police with civil suits and collecting damages. Reports of police misconduct are often internally investigated by the officer’s own police department with little oversight. The avenues to pursue legal remedies when police violate a civilian’s rights are limited.
Today we are reminded of progress. The Black Lives Matter movement has inspired policing reform on both local and national levels. The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would reform qualified immunity — if passed by the Senate. The city of Madison recently implemented a Police Civilian Oversight Board comprised of community members assigned to independently investigate police misconduct. These steps toward justice are a start, and more work needs to be done. Community control of police accountability must become the standard. City budgets must reallocate funds away from militarized police departments and toward community resources for health care, child care, education and housing.
The power granted to police officers implies a higher standard of conduct. The body count from police shootings is evidence that the police cannot be trusted to police themselves. The sentencing of Derek Chauvin is an act of accountability, but until the policing system is changed, we have yet to truly achieve justice.
Zachary Dunton
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.