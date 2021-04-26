Zachary Dunton: Gun violence epidemic rears its head again

Dear Editor: Fourteen months have passed since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Wisconsin. Since then, over 568,000 Americans have lost their lives to the virus. Many have grown numb to the numbers. Our very dialogue encourages depersonalization and a passive acceptance of the status quo.
As I reflect on this numbness to tragedy, I’m reminded of an older epidemic rearing its ugly head in the news — mass shootings. In this year alone, over 150 mass shootings have occurred in America. We hear about the tragedies in Indianapolis and Atlanta, and we feel helpless. Given the decades of partisan gridlock which have prevented sensible firearm legislation from becoming law, we as Americans have developed a culture of passive acceptance to firearm violence.
Again, on April 18 three individuals lost their lives and another three were critically injured in a mass shooting in Kenosha. These victims are someone’s child, parent, spouse, friend and neighbor. Each life lost to gun violence leaves behind a ripple effect that can never be fully restored. Reject the temptation to accept these tragedies and instead I urge you to consider what you can do to decrease the burden of gun violence in your own neighborhood.
In the Wisconsin biennial budget, Gov. Evers is proposing universal background check requirements for all firearm sales and the implementation of extreme risk protection orders known as “red flag” laws, which allow a judge to bar people deemed a threat to themselves or others from owning a firearm. The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee is holding a virtual public hearing on April 28. If you are tired of feeling helpless, make your voice heard. Registration closes April 26th: https://legis.wisconsin.gov/topics/budgetcomments/virtual/
Gun violence has taken the lives of 13,000 Americans this year. It’s time for Wisconsin to act.
Zachary Dunton
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.