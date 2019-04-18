Dear Editor: We should teach facts to the populace that they don’t seem to understand. One prominent example is vaccinations. A commonly held false belief is that vaccines have a variety of side effects, not limited to autism and cancer. Recently, a rally in the state of Washington contained hundreds of anti-vaccination activists marching amid a measles outbreak. This is unacceptable. The current generation must be educated so that things like this don’t happen in the future. If current students are taught things such as algebra and biology, but still many people still believe in bizarre conspiracies like the flat earth and a link between autism and vaccines, what’s the point in teaching complex topics if people don’t understand basic facts?
Zachary Blotz
Cottage Grove
