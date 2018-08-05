Dear Editor: The time for a lifelong commitment to political parties or candidates is over. Being concerned for our state and country transcends party. This should be the standard for all public servants in Wisconsin. However, integrity has never slipped more in the public’s eye than now during the U.S. political era that is post-truth.
We need to keep in mind that we have never been here before as a country. Our Founding Fathers spoke of “truths self-evident” regarding our newly minted countrymen, while denying their wives and slaves even basic rights for human beings. Our founders weren’t perfect men, but they did set our American vision. We have always striven for a more perfect union.
Gov. Scott Walker and President Donald Trump exemplify the greatest threat to our democracy: special interests and large campaign donations in politics. This issue is at the center of our divide in America because it is where our government dysfunction is rooted. This is the central issue in Mike McCabe’s campaign for governor, therefore, he is not taking more than a $200 donation. If we fix campaign finance in this election, and allow the people to once again be represented in government, we can continue the legacy of America by Wisconsin leading the way Forward. #MoneyOutPeopleIn
Zachary J. Baeseman
Waupaca
