Zach Stohlman: Congress must reject surprise medical billing 'compromise'

Dear Editor: Before the COVID-19 pandemic even began, surprise medical bills were a growing concern for Americans with one in five Americans receiving one after seeking emergency room care. Now, the current health crisis has only increased worries of surprise bills.
While I am glad to see that Congress is prioritizing a solution to address surprise medical bills, the new “compromise” legislation is really no compromise at all. It rewards big insurance companies at the expense of local doctors and hospitals who are already struggling during this unprecedented health crisis.
This new proposal requires billing disputes between insurers and providers over “out of network” care to enter arbitration. That sounds good. But arbitrators would be forced to first consider existing “medium in-network rates” over all other relevant factors when making judgements. That’s just government rate setting by another name.
This legislation would keep insurance companies whole while asking local doctors and hospitals to take a financial haircut. That hurts the quality of the care patients receive and could even lead to health care shortages and closures.
Congress must reject this “compromise.” Too many people are struggling financially during this time to continue leaving them vulnerable to surprise bills.
Zach Stohlman
Appleton
