Yvonne Hagen: Stop putting down Bernie Sanders

Dear Editor: I find myself disgusted with Paul Fanlund's column on alse equivalency! I do agree with your comments and critique of the book you read which speaks truth about Trump's ignorance and "mob boss" leadership as well as the DNC letting someone like Bloomberg into the race, especially since he has run as a Republican in the past and only claim to fame in my opinion, is his wilingness to buy an election. What gets my ire the most is how so often you resort to putting down Bernie Sanders, the front-runner. Bernie Sanders speaks to the middle class and poor like no one has for decades. We the People are tired of the corporate Democrats who are so willing to slam Bernie for wanting to bring health care as a human right to the American people over donors from the insurance industry to finance their campaigns. I guess everyone has the right to their opinion, however, Wisconsin used to be a progressive state and because of views like yours I can see how we've slipped more into a moderate Republican state due to opinions such as yours. Get with the program, help the middle class rise again and forget about establishment Democrats that can't take the party back to our FDR roots, a party for the people not the establishment!
Yvonne Hagen
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.