Dear Editor: I'm outraged by your comments regarding Sen. Sanders ("Rants by Sanders about media bias are ludicrous, desperate and echo Trump," Aug. 21). You have had it in for him way too many times for a state that voted for Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton. I have personally listened to many bashers from the newspaper sources you try to stand up for. I'm disgusted by theses media sources and have often heard them bash Sanders, and for you to stand up for them for finally exposing creepy priests as to why they can be believed over Sanders. Promoting corporate candidates who take money from big pharma and the rich is sad. I refuse to believe this is the way we feel as a city. Please remind folks in your articles from now on that your spews are your opinions, not the opinions of the voters.
Yvonne Hagen
Madison
